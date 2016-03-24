(Adds comment from InsideClimate News and that Columbia
By Terry Wade and Anna Driver
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, March 23 The Rockefeller
Family Fund said on Wednesday it would divest from fossil fuels
as quickly as possible and "eliminate holdings" of Exxon Mobil
Corp, saying the oil company associated with the family
fortune has misled the public about climate change risks.
Though only a sliver of the endowment's modest $130 million
in assets is invested in fossil fuels, the move is notable
because a century ago John D. Rockefeller Sr. made a fortune
running Standard Oil, a precursor to Exxon Mobil. The charity
said it would also divest from coal and Canadian oil sands.
Given the threat posed to the survival of human and natural
ecosystems, "there is no sane rationale for companies to
continue to explore for new sources of hydrocarbons," the
Rockefeller Family Fund said.
In a letter posted on its website, the fund said Exxon's
conduct on climate issues appears to be "morally reprehensible."
Exxon said the Rockefeller fund's move was not surprising.
"The Rockefeller Family Fund provided financial support to
InsideClimate News and Columbia University Journalism School
which produced inaccurate and deliberately misleading stories
about ExxonMobil's history of climate research," Exxon spokesman
Alan Jeffers said in a statement.
Stacy Feldman, executive editor of InsideClimate News,
stands by those stories.
"Exxon has never specified what is inaccurate or misleading
in the series, nor has it requested any corrections," she said
in a statement. "But our investigation of Exxon's climate
duplicity has won five national journalism awards."
Columbia University officials were not available for
comment, but the school has defended its climate work in the
past.
Rockefeller Family Fund Director Lee Wasserman said Exxon
was not singled out when it granted about $25,000 to
InsideClimate News.
"We supported public interest journalism to better
understand how the fossil fuel industry was dealing with the
reality of climate science internally and publicly," Wasserman
said. "No specific company was targeted in our push to drive
better public understanding and better climate policy."
Last year, after publication of the stories that Exxon
mentioned, New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
launched an investigation into whether the company misled the
public and shareholders about the risks of climate change.
On Wednesday, Exxon said those stories "wrongly suggested
that we had reached definitive conclusions about the risks of
climate change decades before the world's experts and while
climate science was in an early stage of development."
Exxon said it now believes the threat of climate change is
clear and warrants action.
In response to the divestment movement, many oil industry
leaders have said millions of people in the developing world
would be condemned to darkness and poverty if society were to
halt the burning of fossil fuels before there is ample supply of
cleaner energy sources.
As early as 2008, members of the Rockefeller family called
on Exxon to increase spending on alternative fuels.
In late 2014, another fund associated with the family, the
Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF), said it would divest from
fossil fuels.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Anna Driver; Editing by David
Gregorio and Richard Chang)