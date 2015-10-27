Oct 27 Wealth and investment manager Rockefeller & Co Inc appointed Kara Valentine as vice president and director of marketing.

Valentine, who has 20 years experience in senior marketing roles, previously spearheaded marketing and brand strategy at Dynasty Financial Partners.

Valentine has also worked at U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)