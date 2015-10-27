BRIEF-Millennial says Farhad Abasov appointed as chief executive officer
* Appointed Farhad Abasov as chief executive officer
Oct 27 Wealth and investment manager Rockefeller & Co Inc appointed Kara Valentine as vice president and director of marketing.
Valentine, who has 20 years experience in senior marketing roles, previously spearheaded marketing and brand strategy at Dynasty Financial Partners.
Valentine has also worked at U.S. Trust, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG, May 8 Macau plans to add security features to ATMs to monitor withdrawals, authorities in the world's largest gambling hub said as the Chinese territory seeks to further tighten restrictions on cash flows out of the mainland. Macau is a special administrative region of China and the announcement of the plans coincides with a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the head of China's parliament and its third-most powerful leader.