By Avik Das
Sept 20 Shares of advertisement technology
company Rocket Fuel Inc nearly doubled in their debut
as investors flocked to grab a piece of the company that has
shown impressive revenue growth.
The company, which helps customers place their ads on
websites and mobile networks, sold 4 million shares at the top
end of its price range of $27-$29 per share, raising $116
million.
Shares of the company closed at $56.10 on the Nasdaq on
Friday after touching a high of $62.50, valuing the company at
$2.03 billion.
About 5.56 million shares changed hands during the session,
making them one of the most heavily traded stocks on the Nasdaq.
Many smaller ad tech companies are trying to grab market
share from Google Inc, whose slice of the business is
expected to climb to 20.7 percent next year from 17.6 percent
this year, according to eMarketer.
The sector, however, is characterized by hundreds of
different companies and it is often difficult to distinguish how
one ad tech company's algorithms are better than the next,
analysts and bankers say.
"Rocket Fuel is in a hot area combining artificial
intelligence and Big Data-driven predictive modeling," said Jay
Ritter, an IPO expert at the University of Florida.
Investors feel that Rocket Fuel has a winning technology and
are optimistic that the company will be able to grow and become
profitable, he said.
Redwood City, California-based Rocket Fuel's revenue has
grown dramatically since its inception in 2008, rising nearly
six-fold to $106.6 million in 2012 from $16.5 million in 2010.
Net loss, however, widened to $10.34 million for the year
ended December 2012, from $4.32 million a year earlier.
The company had 784 active customers, including 65 of the
top 100 national advertisers and over 40 Fortune 100 companies
as of June 30, its filing showed.
Rocket Fuel is backed by investors including Mohr Davidow
Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Northgate Capital and Summit
Partners.
Shares of cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc closed up
80 percent in their debut as investors rushed to buy shares in
the company that helps businesses fend off hackers.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and
Sriraj Kalluvila)