FRANKFURT Feb 6 E-commerce investor and
operating company Rocket Internet AG said on Friday it
had paid 496 million euros to acquire a 30 percent stake in
Delivery Hero, a food takeaway rival of Rocket's own Foodpanda
delivery service.
Rocket said the transaction consists of both primary and
secondary shares of Delivery Hero. In early December, Delivery
Hero and Foodpanda agreed a series of asset swaps to consolidate
their respective positions in various national markets.
Both Rocket and Delivery Hero are based in Berlin. Delivery
Hero counts more than 90,000 restaurants in its online takeaway
delivery service worldwide, spread across Northern and Eastern
Europe as well as Latin America and South Korea.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Sunil Nair)