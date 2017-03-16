BERLIN, March 16 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund
has taken a stake in Rocket Internet's recipe and
ingredients firm HelloFresh as part of a previously announced
fundraising, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Thursday.
Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised
85 million euros ($91.16 million) from an unnamed globally
leading investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a
2 billion euros valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion.
WirtschaftsWoche cited HelloFresh Chief Executive Dominik
Richter as telling the magazine that Qatar had been part of the
fundraising.
Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh now stands at 53
percent. It is one of its biggest holdings and is seen as a
potential candidate for an initial public offering, although a
previous attempt to list the business stalled in 2015.
($1 = 0.9324 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)