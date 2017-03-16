BERLIN, March 16 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has taken a stake in Rocket Internet's recipe and ingredients firm HelloFresh as part of a previously announced fundraising, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Thursday.

Rocket Internet said in December that HelloFresh had raised 85 million euros ($91.16 million) from an unnamed globally leading investor and existing shareholder Baillie Gifford, at a 2 billion euros valuation, down from a previous 2.6 billion.

WirtschaftsWoche cited HelloFresh Chief Executive Dominik Richter as telling the magazine that Qatar had been part of the fundraising.

Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh now stands at 53 percent. It is one of its biggest holdings and is seen as a potential candidate for an initial public offering, although a previous attempt to list the business stalled in 2015. ($1 = 0.9324 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Christoph Steitz)