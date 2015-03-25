By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, March 25
FRANKFURT, March 25 Helpling, an online
marketplace for hiring home cleaners backed by Germany's Rocket
Internet, said on Wednesday it had raised an
additional 43 million euros ($47 million) from a group of
top-name European investors, including Rocket.
Helpling, which offers its services in 200 cities, provides
a vetted online directory for booking cleaning services and is
aimed at young professionals who are increasingly comfortable
with researching and buying services via their mobile phones.
The Berlin-based company said the Series B round included
new investors Lakestar, a backer of music streaming service
Spotify, and Kite Ventures, an investor in food takeaway service
Delivery Hero. Repeat investors were entrepreneur Lukasz
Gadowski, co-founder of early German Facebook rival
StudiVZ, as well as ecommerce investor Rocket.
The new financing, together with 13.5 million euros Helping
raised in December to fund international expansion, brings its
total venture capital fundraising to 56.5 million euros.
Helpling is one of several start-ups looking to open up the
often opaque market for household cleaning services. It offers
comparable services to U.S.-based Homejoy, backed by Google
Ventures, and other memorably named firms such as
TaskRabbit, Handybook, Direct Cleaner, Hassle and Mopp.
Helpling's latest financing makes it the best funded
start-up in online cleaning services market, based on publicly
disclosed investments.
Benedikt Franke, the company's co-founder, said Helpling
plans to use the new funding to increase uptake of its service
in the 12 countries where it operates. The company will invest
in marketing, both online and offline, using both television and
outdoor billboard campaigns, he said.
Earlier this month, the Berlin-based company said it was
expanding beyond its base in Europe to set up operations in the
Middle East and Asia, aided by the acquisition of a rival
Singapore start-up.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)