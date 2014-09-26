* Offer period ends Oct. 1, brought forward by a week
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Germany's Rocket Internet
is bringing its planned initial public offering (IPO)
forward by a week, citing "exceptional investor demand across
all points of the price range" for its shares.
The e-commerce investment group said on Friday the offer
period, which started on Wednesday, would now end at 1100 GMT on
Oct. 1 for institutional investors, while private investors
would have until the end of that business day to subscribe.
The first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is
slated for Oct. 2 and settlement is planned for Oct. 6.
Rocket, riding the coattails of last week's successful
listing by Chinese rival Alibaba, earlier this week
doubled the amount of money it planned to raise in the share
sale to 1.48 billion euros ($1.9 billion), and the listing
became fully subscribed within the first hour of taking orders.
Founded in 2007 by brothers Oliver, Alexander and Marc
Samwer, Rocket has set up e-commerce sites and online
marketplaces for everything from taxis to meal deliveries in
more than 100 countries. Its companies made about $1 billion in
revenues last year.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark
Potter)