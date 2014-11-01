FRANKFURT Nov 1 Proceeds from the listing of
Rocket Internet shares were lowered to around 1.4
billion euros ($1.75 bln), from an initially targeted 1.6
billion euros, regulatory filings to the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange late on Friday show.
That is because Rocket's underwriting banks helped prop up
the German e-commerce and investment group's share price by
narrowing the number of shares available for a so-called
greenshoe over-allotment option.
Rocket's listing got off to a shaky start on Oct. 1, with
shares down 14 percent within minutes of their stock market
debut, forcing the underwriting banks to act.
Rocket had been touted as the largest IPO in Germany since
Tognum in 2007, and the listing had even been brought forward by
a week, citing "exceptional investor demand across all points of
the price range" for its shares.
Regulatory filings to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange late on
Friday, however, reveal that proceeds from Rocket's IPO did not
reach 1.6 billion euros, leaving Telefonica Deutschland, which
raised 1.45 billion euros two years ago, as the next biggest IPO
in Germany in recent times.
Berenberg investment bank said it had carried out so-called
stabilisation measures between Oct. 2 and Oct. 31 to prop up the
company's shares, which had fallen in value by 25 percent from
the 42.50 euros listing price.
The intervention was successful, with the Rocket Internet
share price back up 42.50 euros on Friday, but it narrowed the
over-allotment option for new shares and thereby lowered the IPO
proceeds available for Rocket, the filings show.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Toby Chopra)