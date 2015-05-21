FRANKFURT May 21 German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet aims to float two of its holdings, Global Fashion Group and Global Online Takeaway Group, monthly Manager Magazin reported.

Shares in the two firms could start trading on the stock exchange later this year or in 2016 at the latest, the magazine said in the summary of an article to be published on Friday.

Manager Magazin also said that Delivery Hero, in which Rocket holds a 39 percent stake, was still pursuing plans for its own stock market listing, despite Rocket's push for a flotation of Global Online Takeaway Group.

Rocket Internet declined to comment. Delivery Hero was not immediately available to comment.

While Berlin-based Rocket sees itself as building an e-commerce operating empire, some investors see it as a launchpad for future stock market listings of everything from online fashion to home furnishings to personal finance firms.

Global Fashion Group was formed out of five Kinnevik- and Rocket Internet-backed online fashion start-ups active across dozens of emerging markets.

Global Online Takeaway Group combines stakes online food delivery firms including Delivery Hero and Foodpanda. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Eric Auchard)