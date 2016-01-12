* Legal head and corporate finance VP to leave
By Nadine Schimroszik and Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Jan 12 Germany's Rocket Internet
is losing two senior managers, sources told Reuters,
in the latest setback for a company that a year ago was
considered one of Europe's best hopes for competing with global
tech giants.
Europe's largest internet firm, which has helped create a
buzzing tech scene in Berlin, seeks to be a launch pad for stock
market listings of start-ups ranging from online fashion to food
delivery, but has seen its stock slide as plans to float its
bigger investments have stalled.
Rocket's strategy of rapidly expanding into scores of
emerging markets raised the possibility that it could outflank
the likes of Amazon and Alibaba as well as
powerful venture capital firms.
But planned flotations of Rocket start-ups have been put on
ice in the past year due to a cooling market for tech initial
public offerings (IPO) with investors increasingly unwilling to
meet high valuations.
The problems have been compounded by conflict between Rocket
and major Swedish investor Kinnevik, say sources
familiar with the matter, while the company is also grappling
with slowing growth in the emerging markets.
Now it faces further upheaval with Franziska Leonhardt, head
of its legal department, and Uwe Gleitz, senior vice president
of corporate finance, both departing soon, according to sources
close to the company, both for personal reasons.
The firm, founded in Berlin by brothers Oliver, Alexander
and Marc Samwer, is also still looking for a new head of
communications to replace Andreas Winiarski who left last year
to join a consultancy.
Leonhardt and Gleitz were members of the team that steered
Rocket through its own IPO in October 2014, since which its
share price has fallen by almost half from the 42.50 offer
price.
The stock was down another 0.2 percent on Tuesday, to 23.33
euros at 1330 GMT, valuing the company at about 3.9 billion
euros ($4.2 billion).
Since it started out in 2007, Rocket has set up dozens of
e-commerce firms around the world, but all of its current crop
are still loss-making - meaning it needs to keep eating into its
cash reserves to keep them afloat, and making corporate finance
a crucial department.
NEWEST BILLIONAIRES
Food recipe and ingredients delivery start-up HelloFresh had
its listing pulled at the last minute in November, while plans
to float food delivery firm Delivery Hero and online furniture
firm Westwing stalled in their earlier stages last year.
The plans were hit by a cooling of the market that has seen
fund managers scaling back valuations for fledgling tech
companies. Fidelity and Blackrock have, for example, cut the
valuations of their holdings in companies like Snapchat and
Dropbox in recent months.
"The devaluations by Fidelity and BlackRock have sent a
signal to the industry and are also being closely followed
here," said Germany-based financing consultant Peter Barkow.
Chief Executive Oliver Samwer and his brothers are serial
internet entrepreneurs who became Germany's newest billionaires
with the flotations of Rocket Internet and the European online
fashion site Zalando it helped launch in 2008.
Samwer insists Rocket's start-ups will eventually become as
successful as Zalando, which is now a profitable business with a
share price up more than 50 percent since its listed in 2014.
Sources close to the company said that CEO Samwer and
Kinnevik - which owns 13 percent of Rocket as well as stakes in
several of its major start-ups - had disagreed over the
valuation of HelloFresh, before its listing was scrapped.
In a funding round in which British investor Baillie Gifford
bought a stake for 75 million euros in September, HelloFresh's
valuation soared to 2.6 billion euros from 600 million euros
earlier in the year.
Kinnevik would have been satisfied with an IPO that valued
HelloFresh at that level, but Samwer wanted to push for as much
as 3.3 billion, according to the sources.
The spat represented a rare defeat for Samwer, who still has
most of Rocket's smaller investors under control, according to a
former manager of one leading Rocket start-up. "If you have
Oliver on your side, then everything is OK," the manager said.
Rocket last month denied media speculation that a dispute
over the HelloFresh listing was behind the removal of Kinnevik's
chief executive as chairman of its supervisory board. The
sources said the appointment of former ProSieben
digital media manager Marcus Englert was part of a long-planned
move to give the role to an independent figure.
Despite its stalled IPO plans, Rocket Internet has no urgent
need to list businesses to generate more capital as it has cash
reserves of 1.7 billion euros and plans to invest just 250-350
million euros of that by the end of 2016, company sources say.
It said in September that three of its top online start-ups
should break even by the end of 2017 and it hoped to list at
least one in the next 18 months. It also pledged not to raise
more capital from investors or make big acquisitions for a few
years.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner and Eric Auchard in
Frankfurt; Editing by Pravin Char)