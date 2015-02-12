FRANKFURT Feb 12 Ecommerce company Rocket Internet, which only held its initial public offering three months ago, said on Thursday that the company plans a capital increase by issuing new stock representing 7.8 percent of its outstanding share base.

The Berlin-based company said it plans to issue up to 12 million new shares. The number of shares issued and their placement price will be revealed this Friday, the company said.

Rocket said the new shares will offered exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process.

It said existing major investors Baillie Gifford and United Internet have confirmed their participation at the yet-to-be-determined placement price for an aggregate amount of around 210 million euros ($239 million). ($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)