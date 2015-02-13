FRANKFURT Feb 13 Ecommerce investor Rocket
Internet, which held its initial public offering just
four months ago, completed a quick-turnaround capital increase
on Friday to fund a global investment spree, raising around
588.5 million euros ($673 mln).
The Berlin-based company said it placed 12.01 million shares
at 49 euros each in order to allow it to pursue its strategic
goals. Rocket has burned through around 1 billion euros ($1.14
billion) since its 1.4 billion-euro IPO in October.
The total proceeds were calculated before any deductions for
commissions and expenses.
Shares of the Berlin-based company fell 7.7 percent in early
trading.
($1 = 0.8743 euros)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Thomas Atkins)