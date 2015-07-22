(Removes extraneous "s" in "new companies" in second paragrpah)

FRANKFURT, July 22 German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet's so-called "proven winners" portfolio of a dozen companies had average weighted net revenue growth of 217 percent in the first quarter.

Rocket also said on Wednesday its last portfolio value had increased by 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) since its October initial public offering, and it was on track to start another four new companies this year, bringing its total to 10. ($1 = 0.9142 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)