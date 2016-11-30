BERLIN Nov 30 German e-commerce investor Rocket
Internet said on Wednesday it had managed to rein in
losses at its main start-ups and said it had plenty of cash to
keep funding the businesses.
Rocket said aggregate revenue of selected companies grew by
31 percent to 1.58 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in the first
nine months of the year, a slight slowdown from a growth rate of
32 percent in the first half.
The aggregate adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to a
negative 17.5 percent from negative 34.4 percent a year ago,
with 2.6 billion euros of cash still available.
($1 = 0.9413 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan)