BERLIN May 31 German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet reported its major start-ups managed to reduce their losses in the first quarter, although the pace of revenue growth also slowed.

Europe's biggest Internet firm, which has set up dozens of sites from online fashion to food delivery, said its biggest companies cut their losses by 23 percent compared with a year ago, while revenues grew 34 percent, down from 69 percent in 2015.

Rocket Internet, which has seen its shares almost halve since it listed in 2014 on concerns that its start-ups are overvalued and are making unsustainable losses, has pledged to make three of its start-ups profitable by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)