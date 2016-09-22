BERLIN, Sept 22 German e-commerce investor
Rocket Internet said on Thursday it had made progress
to cut losses at its main start-ups and reiterated that it
expected three of them to turn profitable by the end of 2017.
Rocket Internet, which has seen its shares slide on concerns
about mounting losses, said the aggregate adjusted earnings
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) margin of its top start-ups rose to minus 17 percent in
the first half of 2016 from minus 32 percent a year ago.
Revenues rose an average of 32 percent to 1.043 billion
euros ($1.17 billion).
Rocket also said it has expanded its existing convertible
buyback program, saying it may spend an additional 85 million
euros on convertible buybacks by Sept. 30, 2017.
($1 = 0.8927 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Eric Auchard)