* 2014 sales rise to 104 mln euros at majority-owned firms
* "Proven winners" portfolio avg revs grew 82 pct in 2014
* 2014 net loss 20.2 mln euros vs 174.2 mln profit in 2013
By Eric Auchard
WALLDORF, Germany, May 5 German e-commerce
investor Rocket Internet's push into the takeaway
delivery business was a big contributor to a 77 percent rise in
its loan portfolio value since its initial public offering in
October.
The Berlin-based tech start-up investment company, viewed as
a launch pad for future stock market listings of everything from
online fashion to home furnishings to food delivery, said the
loan portfolio value of its top dozen investments rose by 2.0
billion euros ($2.22 billion) from 2.6 billion euros at the time
of its October stock market listing.
Much of the increase in the value of what Rocket calls its
"proven winners," came from investments in food delivery, such
as Foodpanda, which has been on an buying spree across Asia,
Eastern Europe and Latin America. It also includes stakes in
various online fashion and general merchandise e-commerce sites.
Delivery Hero, in which Rocket holds a 39 percent stake,
said earlier it had agreed to buy Turkey's largest online food
takeaway company, Yemeksepeti, in a deal valued at $589 million.
It also acquired Greece's top takeaway delivery
company, e-Food, Rocket said, without giving financial details.
Rocket's Global Takeaway Delivery holding group has
operations in 71 countries and generates 1 billion euros in
gross merchandise volume, the company's chief executive said.
"We are the largest online takeaway delivery group, outside
China, in the world," said Rocket CEO Oliver Samwer.
Europe's biggest Internet company reported 2014 sales of
104.0 million euros ($115.7 million) compared with 72.5 million
euros in 2013.
The consensus revenue forecast was 119.83 million euros,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Rocket only reports revenue from investments in which it
holds a majority stake under German accounting rules. It holds
mostly minority stakes in more than 100 start-ups it has funded
since it was founded in 2007.
Rocket said its "proven winners" portfolio of a dozen
companies posted average weighted net revenue growth of 82
percent. The company holds majority stakes in only three of its
12 most established companies, according to published data.
Rocket reported a net loss of 20.2 million euros compared
with a profit of 174.2 million in 2013, when results were
boosted by the sale of now independent online retailer Zalando
.
Four analysts forecast a net loss, on average, of 192.45
million euros for 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. The
small number of analysts who cover the company do not expect
Rocket to make a profit until 2017.
Its shares dipped 0.9 percent to 45.68 euros, not far off
the 42.50 euro level at which its initial public offering was
priced. The stock has seesawed in the seven months since then
and has fallen 11 percent so far this year.
