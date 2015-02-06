(Rewrites first paragraph, adds detail and background
throughout)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT Feb 6 German e-commerce group Rocket
Internet has splashed out hundreds of millions of
euros to increase its stakes in two grocery and food delivery
companies, in what it said was a move towards creating the
biggest delivery network outside China.
Its shares leapt more than 8 percent to hit their highest
since early January.
Rocket said on Friday it was raising its stake in HelloFresh
to 52 percent for 130 million euros ($147 million) and was
buying a new 30 percent stake in Delivery Hero for which it
agreed to pay 496 million euros.
It was also making acquisitions of delivery firms Pizzabo in
Italy and La Nevera Roja in Spain, all of which will sit
alongside its 50 percent-owned Foodpanda.
Rocket's top executive Oliver Samwer said Europe's biggest
e-commerce company was poised to hit the jackpot by creating the
biggest delivery network outside China.
"This is the next frontier," Samwer said on a conference
call. "This is the emerging frontier of e-commerce: Food and
groceries." Existing companies in these areas include a range of
players from Amazon.com to Domino's Pizza.
While Berlin-based Rocket sees itself as building an
e-commerce operating empire, some investors see it as a
launchpad for future stock market listings of everything from
online fashion to home furnishings to personal finance firms.
Rocket cited market research suggesting the potential online
global food and groceries market was worth as much as 324
billion euros ($368 billion), making it far bigger than
established e-commerce marketplaces, including travel, consumer
goods, fashion and home furnishings.
"I feel like the year 1998 again. We hit the jackpot,"
Samwer said, referring to the heyday of the dot-com era, the
year before he and his two brothers founded, then quickly sold,
German online auction firm Alando.de to eBay for $43 million.
PORTFOLIO VALUE
In a quarterly update, the company said the last portfolio
value (LPV) of its investments stood at 3.4 billion euros, up
from 2.6 billion at the time of Rocket's flotation in early
November.
The company is only required to publish results on a
half-yearly basis, which it plans to do next in early May.
Separately, Kinnevik, the Swedish investment firm which is a
frequent investment partner with Rocket, said the net asset
value of all of its investments at the end of last year was up
10 percent on the previous quarter at 84.4 billion Swedish
crowns (8.9 billion euros).
Shares in Kinnevik were up 7.5 percent to 274
crowns.
Rocket, which had said it would use some of the proceeds of
its stock market listing to take bigger stakes in some of its
existing portfolio of dozens of companies, said it was forming a
new global online restaurant takeaway service bringing together
existing and new investments.
As part of this it had taken majority control of two out of
eight of its top performing holdings, HelloFresh and Delivery
Hero. Separately, Foodpanda said it had agreed to acquire seven
rivals across Asia, including the Indian business of Just-Eat
Plc. Just-Eat remains active across Europe, Brazil and
Canada.
Since June, Rocket-backed companies have rolled up more than
13 individual firms in the takeaway market.
The newly combined Global Online Takeaway Group of Rocket
investments is now active in 64 countries, where it counts
140,000 restaurant delivery partners, which collectively have an
annual run-rate of 78 million orders based on December results.
(1 euro = 9.4508 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.8733 euros)
(Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg
Mahlich and David Holmes)