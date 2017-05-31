BERLIN May 31 German e-commerce investor Rocket
Internet said it is on track to turn three of its
leading start-ups profitable by the end of the year as it
reported lower losses in the first quarter on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Oliver Samwer made the comments on a call
with journalists after Rocket Internet reported results for its
leading holdings and said it remained well funded with 1.5
billion euros ($1.68 billion)of cash.
Samwer declined to comment on possible flotations after
Reuters reported that online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero is
set to float before the summer break, while meal kit company
HelloFresh could follow in the autumn.
Aggregate revenue rose 28 percent to 617 million euros
($689.44 million) in the first quarter, while the adjusted loss
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation was 100
million euros, down from 120 million a year ago.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edward Taylor)