FRANKFURT, March 12 Helpling, an online
marketplace for hiring home cleaners backed by Germany's Rocket
Internet, is expanding beyond its base in Europe to
set up new operations in the Middle East and Asia, aided by the
acquisition of a rival Singapore start-up.
Berlin-based Helpling said it was acquiring Singapore-based
Spickify for an undisclosed sum. Hoe Yeen Teck, Spickify's
co-founder and chief executive, will be Singapore country
manager of the company, which will operate under the Helpling
brand.
Besides Singapore, Helpling is also expanding into the
United Arab Emirates. It already operates in Germany and six
other European markets, plus Australia, Brazil and Canada -- a
total of a dozen countries, supplying cleaners in 200 cities.
The company announced a $16.8 million financing round in
December to fund international expansion.
Helpling is one of several start-ups looking to open up the
often opaque market for household cleaning services.
It offers comparable services to U.S.-based Homejoy, backed
by Google Ventures, and other memorably named firms such as
TaskRabbit, Handybook, Direct Cleaner, Hassle and Mopp.
Helpling is fond of saying its main rival is the black
market that dominates domestic cleaning services in most
countries, as well as job placement agencies and classified
advertising listings.
Booking local cleaners via Helpling's vetted online
directory can take less than a minute, a service designed for
young professionals living on mobile phones who are increasingly
comfortable with researching and buying services via the Web.
