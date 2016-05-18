BRIEF-Flir Systems appoints James Cannon as CEO
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
May 18 Rocket Mobile Co., Ltd:
* Says it will buy 100 percent stake in a Korea-based service company, from an individual Ha Eun Hwan, for business diversification
* Transaction price of 13 billion won
* Expects transaction settlement date of June 22
Source text in Korean: me2.do/56LGRPVF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Flir Systems announces appointment of James J. Cannon as president and CEO
* AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson at JPM conference - still optimistic about the prospect of corporate tax reform Further company coverage: