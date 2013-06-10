PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 10 Aerospace company GenCorp Inc has been given U.S. antitrust approval to buy rocket engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney Rocketdyne, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC said that it approved the deal even though it would give GenCorp a monopoly in the market for a certain type of high-performance missile defense interceptor propulsion system, because the Defense Department wanted to see the transaction go forward.
The deal is worth about $550 million.
April 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
* Aarnet,Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, Subpartners, Telstra entered agreement to build new international subsea cable system