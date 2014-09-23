By Emma Thomasson
| BERLIN, Sept 23
Rocket Internet, which has launched dozens of online start-ups,
priced its initial public offering on Tuesday in a range of
35.50-42.50 euros per share, valuing the company at up to 6.2
billion euros($7.97 billion).
The Berlin-based company said in a statement it expects
gross proceeds of approximately 1.477 billion euros, assuming it
places the maximum number of shares at the mid-point of the
price range.
Founded in 2007 by brothers Oliver, Alexander and Marc
Samwer, Rocket is active in more than 100 countries, making
revenue of $1 billion in 2013 via e-commerce and online
marketplaces for everything from taxis to meal deliveries.
Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion player that Rocket
itself helped launch, is also planning an IPO which could value
the company at up to 5.6 billion euros and has seen strong
demand so far for its shares.
The two flotations will make billionaires of the three
Samwer brothers who own 52.3 percent of the Rocket stock - as
well as holdings in Zalando.
(1 US dollar = 0.7778 euro)
(Editing by Jonathan Gould)