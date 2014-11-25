FRANKFURT Nov 25 Rocket Internet Ag

* Existing shareholders of africa ecommerce holding gmbh ("jumia") agreed to invest total amount of eur 120 million in jumia

* Based on this financing round, jumia's post-money valuation increases from eur 212.5 million to eur 445.0 million

* Rocket internet ag's total post-money shareholding (all indirect stakes together) in jumia increases from 26.9% to 28.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)