Nov 10 Digital movie studio RocketJump said on
Tuesday it would collaborate with Youku Tudou Inc,
sometimes known as "China's YouTube", to bring RocketJump's
hugely popular videos to the fast-growing Chinese market.
Youku Tudou, which is in the process of being bought by
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
will be the official platform for RocketJump's content in China.
The content will debut in coming months, the companies said.
Collaboration on creating original content will start next year.
RocketJump's channel, which has about 7.7 million
subscribers, is known for its video-game-inspired short films
that have featured names such as late-night talk show host Jimmy
Kimmel and comedy duo Key & Peele.
One of RocketJump's most popular videos is "Medal of Honor
Cat", with more than 36 million views on YouTube. (bit.ly/1eniXs8)
The company, which was co-founded in 2010 by Freddie Wong as
the FreddieW YouTube channel, is currently making an original
series for online streaming service Hulu called "RocketJump: The
Show", which is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 2.
RocketJump is also moving into original virtual reality
content with a short film called "The Big One", featuring a
meteor shower that soon turns into an "apocalyptic nightmare".
