July 24 Packaging and paper company RockTenn Co
posted a quarterly profit that missed market
expectations, hurt by higher costs and supply-chain disruptions.
"Our corrugated segment performance reflected approximately
$10 million in expense from higher than expected costs, lost
production and supply chain disruption associated primarily with
major capital projects at our Hodge, Louisiana mill," CEO James
Rubright said.
The segment accounts for 67 percent of RockTenn's total
sales.
Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third
quarter rose about 58 percent from a year earlier.
The company posted a third-quarter net income of $58.2
million, or 81 cents per share, compared with a net loss of
$30.1 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned 95 cents per share, below
analysts' expectations of $1.02 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales jumped 67 percent to $2.30 billion. Analysts
expected revenue of $2.31 billion.
The Norcross, Georgia-based company's shares closed at
$59.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.