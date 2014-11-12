Nov 12 Rockwell Automation Inc, which
makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly,
reported a near 16 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by
higher sales of its motion control and industrial safety
products in the United States.
The company's net income rose to $248.7 million, or $1.79
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215.3
million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.86 per share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.78 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)