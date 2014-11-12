(Adds details, background, shares)
Nov 12 Rockwell Automation Inc, a maker
of automation systems that help factories run smoothly, reported
a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sales
of its motion control and industrial safety products in the
United States.
Revenue from the United States, Rockwell's biggest market,
rose 5 percent to $899.4 million in the fourth quarter, the
company said.
U.S. industrial production rose 1 percent in September, its
biggest gain in nearly two years, according to the Federal
Reserve Board. (1.usa.gov/1AncW7E)
However, Rockwell forecast 2015 adjusted earnings in a range
of $6.55-$6.95 per share, largely below the average analyst
estimate of $6.81 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue from the company's control products business rose
3.3 percent to $1.03 billion in the quarter.
The business, which accounts for more than half of total
sales, makes motor starters, push buttons and condition sensors
for the transportation, oil and gas, mining, and food and
beverage industries.
Rockwell's net income rose to $248.7 million, or $1.79 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $215.3
million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.86 per share,
handily beating the average analyst estimate of $1.82.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $1.78 billion.
Rockwell's shares closed at $112.86 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 4.5 percent so
far this year, underperforming the broader Dow Jones U.S.
Industrial Machinery Index, which had fallen 0.6
percent.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Simon Jennings)