BRIEF-US Dataworks files chapter 11 bankruptcy petition
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Rockwell Automation Inc, which makes automation systems that help factories run smoothly, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of motion control and industrial safety products, and lower cost of sales.
Net income from continuing operation rose to $214.2 million, or $1.56 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $198.1 million, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Rockwell earned $1.64 per share.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $1.57 billion. Cost of sales fell 4.4 percent to $886.9 million. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Us Dataworks - on May 1, 2017 elected to seek protection under federal bankruptcy laws by filing a chapter 11 bankruptcy petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Results set to ease investor concerns after weak Q4 2016 (Adds detail, background)