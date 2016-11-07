* Q4 revenue and profit beat estimates
* Sees FY 2017 sales of $5.94 bln-$6.17 bln vs. est $5.88
bln
* Sees FY 2017 earnings of $5.85-$6.25/shr vs. est $5.98
* Shares up as much as 6 pct
(Adds details from CEO interview, conference call, updates
shares)
By Ankit Ajmera and Meredith Davis
Nov 7 Rockwell Automation Inc forecast
its first full-year rise in sales in three years as stabilizing
demand in industries including oil and gas helped the company
report higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.
Shares of the company, which makes factory automation
systems, rose as much as 6 percent to $124.75 on Monday.
Rockwell has been hit by weak oil prices that curtailed
customer spending in the oil and gas industry, which accounted
for about 12 percent of revenue in the year ended Sept. 30,
2015.
Rockwell has been cutting jobs as part of a restructuring
plan and estimates gross savings of more than $30 million in
fiscal 2017.
The company also forecast adjusted earnings of $5.85-$6.25
per share and a 1-5 percent rise in sales for the year.
Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of
$5.98 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rockwell's fiscal 2017 sales forecast seemed "aggressive"
and has a "risk of negative revisions as the year progresses in
a still uncertain environment," J.P.Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa
wrote in a note.
Last week, rival Emerson Electric Co forecast a 1-3
percent drop in underlying sales for the year ending Sept. 30,
2017, citing lower industrial spending.
Rockwell said it could consider acquisitions in fiscal 2017
as it looks to drive sales growth.
"We have a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions in
various stages that address one or more of three focus areas
around the world," Chief Executive Blake Moret told Reuters.
Sales in Rockwell's architecture and software business,
which makes computers that help run manufacturing processes,
rose 1.8 percent to $696.4 million in the fourth quarter ended
Sept. 30.
The business, Rockwell's second biggest, contributed 44.8
percent to the company's fiscal 2016 sales.
"We saw positive year-over-year organic growth in the
architecture and software segment for the first time this year,"
Moret said.
However, sales in the company's larger control products
business - which makes motor starters, signaling devices and
relays and timers - fell 8.8 percent to $842.2 million, while
contributing about 55 percent of overall revenue.
Rockwell's net income fell to $185.2 million, or $1.43 per
share, from $201.3 million, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.52 per share.
Total sales fell 4.3 percent to $1.54 billion.
Analysts had expected fourth-quarter earnings of $1.48 per
share and revenue of $1.51 billion.
Up to Friday's close of $117.56, Rockwell's stock had risen
about 14.6 percent this year, compared with a 6.8 percent
increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials index.
