BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Factory automation systems maker Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by stabilizing demand from industries.
Net income rose to $189.5 million, or $1.45 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $168 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company earned $1.55 per share.
Revenue rose 7.9 percent to $1.55 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results