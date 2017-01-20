SEATTLE Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker
Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in
quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of
seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts
estimates.
Including the acquisition, which Rockwell said would close
in the spring, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said
earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $1.10 in
the latest quarter, compared with $1.14 a share that analysts on
average had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding acquisition costs, the company earned $1.20 a share,
up 17 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)