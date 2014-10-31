(Adds detail, analyst note, CEO quote and background)
Oct 31 Rockwell Collins Inc reported
fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Friday largely in line with
Wall Street's expectations, as its commercial operations helped
boost overall sales by 15 percent year over year.
The avionics and aircraft systems manufacturer matched
average analyst estimates of $1.27 in earnings per share, which
exclude its discontinued operations. The company reported net
income of $167 million.
A paucity of purchases by the U.S. military and other
government agencies has hurt defense manufacturers industrywide,
with sales by Rockwell Collins to governments falling 5 percent
year over year.
The company's communications products for government,
however, increased by 11 percent "due to higher deliveries of
JTRS Manpack radios," the company said in a statement.
"Not only do we see improving market conditions for our
company, but the acquisition and integration of ARINC is
exceeding our expectations and adds a growth engine to our
portfolio," the company's chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, said
in a statement. Rockwell Collins acquired ARINC, an aerospace
communications firm, in late 2013.
As uncertainty over military acquisitions lingers, Rockwell
Collins and other manufacturers have doubled down on their
commercial operations.
Rockwell Collins reported a 12 percent increase in
commercial sales, and sales from information management services
grew 12-fold, excluding discontinued operations.
The company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2015 that
it had disclosed in September. It has a target of $5.2 to $5.3
billion in total sales, compared sales of nearly $4.98 billion
in fiscal year 2014.
In a note circulated Friday morning, Sterne Agee analyst
Peter Arment reaffirmed his recommendation to buy the stock.
Shares of Rockwell Collins rose 1.57 percent to $84.21 in
early morning trading, on the New York Stock Exchange.
