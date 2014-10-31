(Adds detail, analyst note, CEO quote and background)

By Jeffrey Dastin

Oct 31 Rockwell Collins Inc reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Friday largely in line with Wall Street's expectations, as its commercial operations helped boost overall sales by 15 percent year over year.

The avionics and aircraft systems manufacturer matched average analyst estimates of $1.27 in earnings per share, which exclude its discontinued operations. The company reported net income of $167 million.

A paucity of purchases by the U.S. military and other government agencies has hurt defense manufacturers industrywide, with sales by Rockwell Collins to governments falling 5 percent year over year.

The company's communications products for government, however, increased by 11 percent "due to higher deliveries of JTRS Manpack radios," the company said in a statement.

"Not only do we see improving market conditions for our company, but the acquisition and integration of ARINC is exceeding our expectations and adds a growth engine to our portfolio," the company's chief executive, Kelly Ortberg, said in a statement. Rockwell Collins acquired ARINC, an aerospace communications firm, in late 2013.

As uncertainty over military acquisitions lingers, Rockwell Collins and other manufacturers have doubled down on their commercial operations.

Rockwell Collins reported a 12 percent increase in commercial sales, and sales from information management services grew 12-fold, excluding discontinued operations.

The company reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2015 that it had disclosed in September. It has a target of $5.2 to $5.3 billion in total sales, compared sales of nearly $4.98 billion in fiscal year 2014.

In a note circulated Friday morning, Sterne Agee analyst Peter Arment reaffirmed his recommendation to buy the stock.

Shares of Rockwell Collins rose 1.57 percent to $84.21 in early morning trading, on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)