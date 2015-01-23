BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final U.S. FDA nod for budesonide capsules
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
Jan 23 Rockwell Collins Inc on Friday reported a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit as sales rose 16 percent, and lifted its forecast for 2015.
The increase reflected inclusion of its acquisition of ARINC in December 2013, and a greater tax credit for research and development, analysts said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
LONDON, May 5 Pearson, the global education company battling a downturn in its biggest markets, said it would launch another cost cutting drive and consider selling its U.S. school publishing business in the latest attempt to restructure.