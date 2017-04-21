(Adds results' detail, conference call comments; updates
shares)
April 21 Rockwell Collins Inc's
second-quarter revenue beat analysts' estimates and the aircraft
components maker raised its full-year revenue forecast to
reflect the impact of its recently closed acquisition of
aircraft interiors maker B/E Aerospace.
Rockwell's shares rose as much as 5 percent to a record high
$104.54 on Friday.
The company closed the B/E Aerospace acquisition last week
and said at the time it would try to sell more aircraft seats
and interiors directly to plane makers, rather than to airlines,
which typically are responsible for purchases.
Rockwell said on Friday it expected revenue of $6.7 billion
to $6.8 billion for the year ending Sept. 30. In January it had
forecast revenue of $5.3 billion to $5.4 billion.
Analysts expect full-year revenue of $6.75 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rockwell gave a full-year profit forecast of $4.50 to $4.70
per share, reflecting the B/E acquisition. That compares with
analysts' consensus estimate of $5.44, according to Vertical
Research Partners analyst Rob Stallard.
Stallard said he had anticipated the B/E deal would dilute
Rockwell's earnings by about 90 cents per share this year and
that the company's forecast "is pretty close to this at 80 cents
to 85 cents."
Rockwell said operating margins would fall one or two
percentage points from its prior forecast of 21 percent.
In the second quarter, Rockwell's net income fell to $168
million, or $1.27 per share, from $171 million, or $1.29 per
share, a year earlier.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company said revenue increased
2.4 percent to $1.34 billion in the quarter ended March 31.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.33 billion.
Sales at Rockwell's government systems unit increased 5
percent to $565 million, accounting for 42 percent of total
sales.
The company said its government portfolio was "looking
pretty good right now."
Rockwell also benefited from higher sales at its information
management services unit, which provides communication services,
systems integration and security solutions.
Earlier this month, Rockwell and Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA agreed to work on integrating their remote
sensing, targeting and communications portfolios for joint
defense sales.
However, sales at Rockwell's commercial systems unit fell
2.8 percent in the quarter as demand for business jets remained
subdued.
B/E Aerospace business will operate as a new business unit
called interior systems within Rockwell, the company said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Savio D'Souza)