BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp's unit filed application to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
* Unit filed application with Indiana Department of Financial Institutions to convert from national bank to Indiana state-chartered bank
April 21 Aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its government systems and information management services units.
Net income fell to $168 million, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $171 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.34 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SAO PAULO, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.