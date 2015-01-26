Jan 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rockwell Medical Inc's drug for treating iron loss in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis.

The drug, Triferic, replaces the 5-7 mg of iron patients tend to lose during each dialysis session.

An advisory panel to the FDA had recommended an approval for the drug in November. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)