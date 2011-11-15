* To add about 75 workers in fastest-growing region

* Plant near Sao Paolo to begin operations next year

Nov 15 Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) said it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in Brazil, boosting its output of medium-voltage and low-voltage drives used in Latin American oil and gas production.

The Milwaukee-based company expects to hire about 75 new workers in Brazil as part of the "multimillion-dollar" investment, said spokesman John Bernaden.

Rockwell is building a new plant in Jundai, near Sao Paolo, which it expects to begin operation next year.

The company's Latin American sales rose 38 percent to $508.2 million in its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, making it the company's fastest-growing though smallest region in revenue terms. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John Wallace)