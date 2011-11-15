* To add about 75 workers in fastest-growing region
* Plant near Sao Paolo to begin operations next year
Nov 15 Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) said it
plans to double its manufacturing capacity in Brazil, boosting
its output of medium-voltage and low-voltage drives used in
Latin American oil and gas production.
The Milwaukee-based company expects to hire about 75 new
workers in Brazil as part of the "multimillion-dollar"
investment, said spokesman John Bernaden.
Rockwell is building a new plant in Jundai, near Sao Paolo,
which it expects to begin operation next year.
The company's Latin American sales rose 38 percent to
$508.2 million in its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, making it the
company's fastest-growing though smallest region in revenue
terms.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John
Wallace)