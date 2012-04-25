* Q2 EPS $1.16 vs $1.27 Wall St forecast
* Sales up 7 pct to $1.56 bln vs $1.57 bln Wall St view
* Sees FY2012 EPS $5.10-$5.40
* Shares down 2.5 percent
By Lynn Adler
April 25 Rockwell Automation Inc
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on increased
expenses and a higher tax rate, and the company narrowed its
2012 forecast.
Shares of the producer of systems that make factories run
more smoothly were down 2.5 percent at $75.48 in midday trading
after falling nearly 6 percent before the market opened.
The company reported higher net expenses and a higher
effective tax rate -- 24.9 percent compared with 18.3 percent a
year earlier -- chipping away at some of the profit expected by
analysts.
Excluding that, operations were still slightly short of
expectations, which had gotten too optimistic after an
above-forecast first quarter, said Jeff Sprague, an analyst at
Vertical Research Partners. Still, "the complexion of the
results are decent, with the growth in China and Europe, and
U.S. trends were pretty good, so they do seem to be executing
pretty well."
Sales in China in the quarter rose 7 percent, "one of the
better China performances we've seen this earnings season," and
rose 5 percent in economically unsettled Europe, he added. Sales
also increased 5 percent in the United States.
Rockwell Automation said it expected stronger growth in its
emerging markets business in the second half of its fiscal year
and sequential growth in more mature markets.
"We continue to build our capabilities in emerging markets,
and while there may be a slowdown in some of the growth rates,
the rates are still higher than in many of the mature economies
and markets," Chief Executive Officer Keith Nosbusch said in an
interview Wednesday.
"India was a little more problematic because of high
inflation and high interest rates," he said.
Rockwell generates half of its sales in the United States,
22 percent in emerging markets and 28 percent in other
countries, he said.
Rockwell said net income rose to $167.8 million, or $1.16
per share, in the second quarter that ended on March 31, from
$166.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
The results missed the analysts' average forecast of $1.27
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales increased 7 percent to $1.56 billion, compared with
the analysts' $1.57 billion estimate.
Milwaukee-based Rockwell said it now expected full-year
earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.40, compared with a prior
range of $5.05 to $5.45.
The company projected sales of $6.25 billion to $6.45
billion, narrowing the range by $100 million.
Sales and earnings in these ranges would be records, the
company said.
Sales in the architecture and software products segment and
in the control products and solutions segment increased 7
percent in the quarter.