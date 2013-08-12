Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Aug 11 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft, has agreed to buy aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc for $1.39 billion from the Carlyle Group LP .
The transaction will combine Arinc's networks and services with Rockwell's avionics and cabin technologies to benefit from the growing field of aviation information management, Rockwell said in a statement on Sunday.
Annapolis, Maryland-based Arinc is expected to report more than $600 million in revenue this year, Rockwell said. Carlyle bought Arinc in 2007 from a group of U.S. airlines for an undisclosed sum.
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.