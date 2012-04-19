BRIEF-Modine Manufacturing files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
April 19 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as recovering commercial sales outpaced defense weakness, but cut its full-year revenue forecast.
Revenue for 2012 will be hurt by its decision to discontinue further investment in public safety vehicle systems, lower deliveries at a business jet customer and delay in an international order, the company said.
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military planes expects 2012 sales of about $4.85 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.9 billion to $5 billion.
It maintained its earnings per share forecast of $4.40 to $4.60 from continuing operations.
Rockwell's second-quarter net income was $161 million, or $1.09 per share, up from $150 million, or 96 cents per share, a year ago.
* Modine Manufacturing Co files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r3hKwA) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 9 The British pound plunged to a seven-week low on Friday after a shock election result cast doubt on Britain's talks to leave the European Union, but global equity markets rallied with key indices on Wall Street hitting new record highs.