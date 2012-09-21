Sept 21 Rockwell Collins Inc, which
supplies avionics and other electronic systems for commercial
and military planes, said potential mandatory cuts to U.S.
defense spending in 2013 will hit results next year.
The 2011 U.S. debt ceiling negotiations resulted in a
complex agreement that could reduce U.S. defense spending
starting Jan. 2, 2013.
"The potential (budget) sequestration impacts on U.S.
defense budgets have created unprecedented uncertainty for all
businesses that support the Department of Defense," Rockwell
Collins Chief Executive Clay Jones said.
Rockwell said it was planning a restructuring to cut costs
beginning in 2013, including job cuts and plant optimization.
The company will take a 30 cents per share charge in 2012 fourth
quarter related to the restructuring and a writedown associated
with the May bankruptcy of its customer, Hawker Beechcraft.
Rockwell said it would also buy back shares to maintain 2013
earnings in the same range as fiscal year 2012.
Top U.S. defense contractors reported lower second-quarter
earnings in July, reflecting mounting pressure on U.S. defense
budgets, but they largely beat expectations due to tough
cost-cutting and share buybacks.
BUDGET IMPACT
Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell said it expects to earn
between $4.30 and $4.50 per share, on revenue of between $4.6
billion and $4.7 billion for 2013.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.62 per share
on revenue of $4.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"Excluding the sequester, and assuming good execution, we
think 2013 earnings may end up coming in close to where
consensus currently is," RBC Capital Markets' defense analyst
Rob Stallard wrote in a note.
Rockwell is the first company to include the possible impact
of the budget deal into its forecast, he added.
Revenue from government systems, its largest segment, is
expected to fall 10 percent, with about half of the decline
resulting from the impact of sequestration, the company said.
Rockwell has seen several of its defense programs canceled
in the face of budget cuts. Sales to government agencies have
fallen for four straight quarters. [ID: nL2E8IO1ZC]
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $7.47
billion, were up 1 percent at $53.05 on Friday morning on the
New York Stock Exchange.