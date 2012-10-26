* Earnings of $1.32/share before items beat $1.12 estimate
* Says wins commercial contract but cannot reveal customer
* Warns again on job cuts if US defense budget slashed
* Shares up 1.6 percent in afternoon
(Adds company comments, updates stock price)
Oct 26 Rockwell Collins Inc reported
lower quarterly earnings on Friday as weaker government sales
overshadowed stronger commercial revenue, and said it could cut
5 percent of its workforce as its defense operations face U.S.
budget challenges.
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for
planes said it could trim 1,000 jobs in the coming year, with
350 jobs hinging on mandatory cuts to defense spending set to
take effect next year should U.S. lawmakers fail to avert them.
Those job reductions, initially disclosed in September,
would be on top of 250 positions eliminated since Aug. 1.
Rockwell Collins has 20,000 employees.
Companies with defense exposure are bracing for sustained
pressure on military budgets. Under a process called
sequestration, $500 billion in additional defense budget cuts
could begin in January. That would likely reduce Rockwell's
government systems revenue by 5 percent, or $120 million.
Rockwell has also merged facilities, exited slower-growing
defense businesses and looked to sell more commercial
technologies to military customers amid the cloudy defense
outlook.
"You can't continue to carry excessive costs if your
revenues are declining," Chairman and Chief Executive Clay Jones
said in an interview.
The company said its commercial business was poised to
expand over the next year and longer-term, buoyed by rising
plane production at Boeing Co and Airbus. On
Friday, Jones said the company has been chosen to supply a new
commercial program to a customer it could not yet disclose.
Excluding charges for restructuring and asset impairment,
profit topped estimates. Net income in the fourth quarter ended
on Sept. 30 was $152 million, or $1.06 a share, down 13 percent
from $175 million, or $1.13 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for items, the profit was $1.32 a share. Analysts
on average expected $1.12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2 percent to $1.27 billion. Commercial system
sales rose 9 percent, aided by higher production at plane
makers, but government system sales declined 10 percent.
Rockwell Collins has reduced its business in some defense
segments as the United States moved to curb spending. Business
aviation has been a challenge for Rockwell this year as Hawker
Beechcraft, a major customer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection in May.
The company stood by a prior forecast calling for a profit
of $4.30 to $4.50 a share from continuing operations for the
fiscal year that ends in September. For fiscal 2012, earnings
came to $4.15.
Shares of Rockwell Collins were up 1.6 percent at $54.14 on
Friday afternoon.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Bernadette Baum, Lisa Von Ahn and Matthew Lewis)