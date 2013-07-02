* Huntsman gets exclusive suitor status -sources
* Starts due diligence of titanium dioxide unit-sources
* Huntsman top executives toured European plants-sources
(Adds industry background, details on talks)
By Ludwig Burger and Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT, July 2 U.S. chemicals group Rockwood
Holdings Inc has revived efforts to hive off its
titanium dioxide unit and is in talks with prospective buyer
Huntsman Corp., two people familiar with the matter
said.
Huntsman, also a maker of titanium dioxide particles, is
about to start a due diligence assessment of the business, which
makes pigments for white paint and coatings. Rockwood has agreed
not to negotiate with any other suitor until the end of July,
the sources said on Tuesday.
They added that a deal had yet to be agreed.
Rockwood and Huntsman did not immediately respond to calls
seeking comment.
Last month other sources said Rockwood had cancelled a
combined auction of its titanium dioxide and performance
additives units after failing to attract the offers, of between
$1.5 billion and $2 billion, that it was seeking from private
equity groups.
The sources speaking on Tuesday said a 20 member Huntsman
delegation including top executives has been given tours of
plants in the unit, also known as Sachtleben, which has
facilities in Germany and in Finland.
Huntsman Chief Executive Officer Peter Huntsman said in a
conference call in April that he wanted the group's titanium
dioxide division, which had $1.44 billion in sales last year, to
be part of any consolidations in this industry.
Rockwood has been struggling to divest the titanium dioxide
business. After drawing little interest for it in earlier
auctions, Rockwood in March put the unit on the block bundled
with the performance additives unit, only to dissolve the
combination later.
Titanium dioxide particles, also called TiO2, reflect light,
creating the whiteness in paints and car coatings. They are also
used to protect wood or plastic surfaces from bleaching and to
remove the shine from synthetic fibres.
Apart from Huntsman, the largest suppliers are Dupont
, Saudi Arabia's Cristal Global and Tronox.
Sachtleben had 820 million euros ($1.07 billion) in 2012
sales, according to its website.
Rockwood is in the midst of an overhaul to focus on lithium
for batteries and recently agreed to sell another business,
industrial ceramics maker CeramTec, to European private equity
firm Cinven Ltd for 1.49 billion euros.
= 0.7672 euros)
(Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt; Editing by Marilyn
Gerlach and Anthony Barker)