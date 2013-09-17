(Adds CEO interview)
By Garima Goel and Swetha Gopinath
Sept 17 Huntsman Corp is buying Rockwood
Holdings Inc's titanium dioxide pigments business for
$1.1 billion cash, a deal that could mark the start of a
long-expected shake-up in the volatile industry.
The buyout, which is expected to close by June of next year,
will make Huntsman second only to DuPont atop the market
for titanium dioxide, a key white pigment used in paint,
sunscreen and myriad other consumer goods.
Huntsman plans to spin off roughly 20 percent of the
combined pigments business in an initial public offering within
two years of closing the deal. Huntsman would retain a majority
stake in the new pigments business, Chief Executive Peter
Huntsman said in an interview.
The IPO would give investors the option to invest directly
in either a Ti02 producer or the legacy Huntsman Corp, which
will have about $11 billion in annual sales after the offering
and largely be a polyurethane foam producer.
Huntsman's shares have "been disproportionately weighted to
Ti02," Peter Huntsman said.
"This will be an opportunity for us to have investors that
want to invest in pigments," he said.
Pigments prices, which are closely tied to the economy, have
started to rebound after five years of weak global demand and
capacity increases that crimped pricing power.
Producers have been trying to restructure their titanium
dioxide businesses to shield themselves from swings in prices
for the pigment used to whiten everything from sunscreen to
toothpaste.
DuPont has said it is looking for a buyer for its
pigments business while Tronox Ltd is weighing whether
to build up the business.
Huntsman said it is not interested in the DuPont assets.
"I would be shocked if a Ti02 producer today would be able
to buy or merge with (the titanium dioxide business of) DuPont
given their size in the industry," Peter Huntsman said. "With
DuPont we probably would have antitrust issues."
Huntsman expects demand for titanium dioxide to continue to
recover in coming quarters, partly due to a recovery in the
housing and automobile industries in North America.
After the deal, the Americas region is expected to account
for more than a fifth of Huntsman's annual pigments sales, while
Europe could account for about half, the company said.
The titanium dioxide industry will sell about 5.3 million
metric tons of product this year, as much as was sold in 2007,
Peter Huntsman said.
"I believe that we're kind of back to normal but no doubt
it's been quite a volatile five-year period here," he said.
The deal, announced on Tuesday, is expected to boost
Huntsman's annual profit by 60 cents per share. The company
reported earnings per share of $1.51 for 2012.
The deal will also make Huntsman the largest processor of
sulfate ores, a relatively cheap ingredient used in making
pigments, giving it an edge over companies using chlorides.
"With this deal, we're going to expand horizontally rather
than vertically," Peter Huntsman said.
Analysts and bankers have said private equity firms could be
interested in DuPont's pigments business, which might be too big
for companies like Huntsman and Tronox to take over.
"If there's another deal or two announced over the next 12
to 18 months in the titanium dioxide industry, it would not
surprise me," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Ivan Marcuse said.
EXPANDING CAPACITY
Huntsman said the deal would give it 16 percent of global
titanium dioxide capacity, up from 10 percent.
Huntsman will also buy Rockwood's businesses that make color
pigments, and chemicals for timber and water treatment and
rubber compounding. It will take on $225 million in unfunded
pension liabilities as part of the deal.
The combined pigments businesses will generate more than
$3.5 billion in sales, and earnings before interest,
depreciation and amortization exceeding $500 million.
The deal's value represents a multiple of 5.5 times
estimated 2014 adjusted EBITDA of $200 million, Huntsman said.
Anton Ticktin, a partner at boutique investment bank Valence
Group, was expecting the businesses to fetch a multiple of 6 to
7 times, considering their specialty elements.
Rockwood, which is narrowing its focus to lithium production
as demand for rechargeable batteries in mobile devices grows,
recently agreed to sell its industrial ceramics unit for $1.99
billion and clay-based additives business for $635 million.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Vinson & Elkins advised
Huntsman. Lazard acted as Rockwood's financial adviser, while
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP were
its legal advisers.
Huntsman shares, which have gained 23 percent this year,
rose 4.3 percent to $19.97 afternoon trading. Rockwood shares
rose 1.6 percent to $67.69.
(Writing by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Additional reporting
by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Phil
Berlowitz)