By Arno Schuetze and Frank Siebelt
| FRANKFURT, March 20
FRANKFURT, March 20 Rockwood and its
Finish partner Kemira are preparing to float their
titanium dioxide (TiO2) unit Sachtleben, people familiar with
the plans said on Thursday.
The initial public offering or IPO may come as early as the
third quarter, while an outright sale to a rival or financial
investor remains an option, the sources said.
Rockwood and Kemira, however, have so far not been able to
generate sufficient interest among potential suitors, making the
IPO option appear more likely, industry and financial sources
said. Banks have already started preparatory work for the IPO.
Both owners have previously said they were considering
strategic options for the business including an exit.
When contacted by Reuters, Kemira reiterated it had hired
Lazard to consider strategic opportunities and declined to
comment further. Rockwood was not immediately available for
comment.
The listing could come in the wake of the planned IPO of
much larger German diversified chemicals maker Evonik
, which could value Evonik at 15 billion euros. But
sources told Reuters the decision on Evonik's flotation was now
hanging in the balance as valuations in the chemical sector were
seen as low.
The STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals is up almost 10
percent so far this year but has been highly volatile over the
past three months.
Titanium dioxide particles are used to reflect light,
creating the whiteness in paints and car coatings. It is also
used to protect wood or plastic surfaces from bleaching out, as
sunblock in skin cream and to take the shine out of synthetic
fibres.
The titanium dioxide industry - with Dupont, Saudi
Arabia's Cristal Global, Tronox and Huntsman
as the largest players - has seen a roller coaster ride in
recent years.
Producers slashed capacity in 2009 during the economic
crisis, only to see demand rebound and product prices soar over
the last two years, driven by automotive demand.
The market has been stabilising in recent months as idled
plants came back on stream and as some industry observers say
the business cycle is past its peak.
Titanium dioxide pigments accounted for a quarter of
Rockwood's 2011 group sales of $3.67 billion.
Sachtleben, 61 percent owned by Rockwood with Kemira holding
the rest, has about 700 million euro ($905 million) in annual
sales, according to its Internet site.