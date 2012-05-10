FRANKFURT, March 20 Rockwood and its Finish partner Kemira are preparing to float their titanium dioxide (TiO2) unit Sachtleben, people familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

The initial public offering or IPO may come as early as the third quarter, while an outright sale to a rival or financial investor remains an option, the sources said.

Rockwood and Kemira, however, have so far not been able to generate sufficient interest among potential suitors, making the IPO option appear more likely, industry and financial sources said. Banks have already started preparatory work for the IPO.

Both owners have previously said they were considering strategic options for the business including an exit.

When contacted by Reuters, Kemira reiterated it had hired Lazard to consider strategic opportunities and declined to comment further. Rockwood was not immediately available for comment.

The listing could come in the wake of the planned IPO of much larger German diversified chemicals maker Evonik , which could value Evonik at 15 billion euros. But sources told Reuters the decision on Evonik's flotation was now hanging in the balance as valuations in the chemical sector were seen as low.

The STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals is up almost 10 percent so far this year but has been highly volatile over the past three months.

Titanium dioxide particles are used to reflect light, creating the whiteness in paints and car coatings. It is also used to protect wood or plastic surfaces from bleaching out, as sunblock in skin cream and to take the shine out of synthetic fibres.

The titanium dioxide industry - with Dupont, Saudi Arabia's Cristal Global, Tronox and Huntsman as the largest players - has seen a roller coaster ride in recent years.

Producers slashed capacity in 2009 during the economic crisis, only to see demand rebound and product prices soar over the last two years, driven by automotive demand.

The market has been stabilising in recent months as idled plants came back on stream and as some industry observers say the business cycle is past its peak.

Titanium dioxide pigments accounted for a quarter of Rockwood's 2011 group sales of $3.67 billion.

Sachtleben, 61 percent owned by Rockwood with Kemira holding the rest, has about 700 million euro ($905 million) in annual sales, according to its Internet site.