Oct 27 Rockwool International A/S
* Says secures landmark contract in Abu Dhabi
* Says is supplying insulation to Abu Dhabi's TAKREER
refinery project
* Says latest addition to be supplied by the ROCKWOOL Group
will have a capacity of 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day and
will produce 40,000 tonnes of carbon black per year
* Says ROCKWOOL Group has since 2010 seen a steady growth in
this region
* Says the carbon black and delayer coke (CBDC) plant is
under construction in Abu Dhabi's chemical refining complex,
Ruwais, and is due for completion in Dec. 2015
Source text : bit.ly/1oOOh7j
