(Adds CEO comments, analyst, updates share price)
COPENHAGEN Jan 12 Danish insulation maker
Rockwool International raised its 2015 profit
forecast on Tuesday as low energy prices and cost cutting offset
tough trading in Russia, sending its shares more than 10 percent
higher.
The company said it expected earnings before interest and
tax excluding write-downs and redundancy costs to be slightly
above 170 million euros ($185 million) compared with its
previous forecast of more than 150 million euros.
While hurt by a slowdown in Russia, where low oil prices and
Western sanctions are taking a toll on the economy, Rockwool has
benefited from low energy prices, which have reduced costs that
it was cutting anyway.
"The impact from Russia is big but we have compensated
that," Chief Executive Jens Birgersson told Reuters. "We have
been working hard on cutting costs as a result of the shrinking
market in Russia to maintain profit margins."
Russia is one of the Danish stone wool insulation maker's
largest markets. The IMF said in November it expected the
Russian economy to contract by 3.8 percent in 2015 and a further
0.6 percent in 2016.
Rockwool is just outside the Copenhagen's top 20 companies
listed in the OMXC20CAP index mainly due to its foundation
ownership structure which has limited liquidity in the shares.
Its market capitalisation is 19 billion Danish crowns ($2.8
billion).
Rockwool announced in September a business transformation
programme including plans for reducing white-collar employees by
500, or 4.5 percent of the total workforce.
Birgersson said improvements from that programme and lower
input costs on key items such as energy, raw materials and
transport helped improve profit in the second half of last year.
However, he warned: "Too low an oil price is not good for
economic activity. Norway and Russia will never get quite
healthy until we have a higher oil price."
Sydbank Analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said the benefits of
low energy prices outweighed the slowdown in oil-dependent
markets.
"We see it as very positive that Rockwool, already a few
months after the launch of the transformation programme, is able
to achieve positive effects," he wrote in a note to clients.
By 1029 GMT, Rockwool shares were up 11.2 percent at 974
crowns, while the Copenhagen index was up 0.5
percent. The company will report its 2015 results on Feb. 26.
($1 = 0.9195 euros)
($1 = 6.8732 Danish crowns)
