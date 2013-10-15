By Jennifer Saba
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 Publishing and lifestyle
company Rodale Inc has tapped former Dow Jones & Co executive
Scott Schulman as its president, effective Oct. 28.
Schulman will develop strategy to increase Rodale's revenue,
the company said in a press release on Tuesday. He will report
to Maria Rodale, chairman and CEO, whose family has run the
privately held company for three generations.
Rodale's magazines include Men's Health, Runner's World and
Bicycling, and the company has published books such as Al Gore's
"An Inconvenient Truth" and "Eat This, Not That!" It also
operates an e-commerce business that focuses on health and
lifestyle.
"When I took over as CEO four years ago the whole industry
was going through a massive transition," Maria Rodale told
Reuters.
"We are finally on the other side of it. I need to look at
the future and figure where else (Rodale) needs to be heading,"
she said about adding the post of president to the executive
ranks.
Schulman spent more than 13 years at News Corp's
Dow Jones, helping to shape and build its consumer and
enterprise businesses. He served as the publisher for the online
version of The Wall Street Journal in 2000, where he helped
implement a subscription model - one of the first newspapers in
the industry to charge for online content that stayed the
course.
"It's a great market to be in, clearly there is a lot of
underlying growth," Schulman said about his new role at Rodale.
"People realize they can use information to improve their
lives and they need to take ownership of their health," he told
Reuters.