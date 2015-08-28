(Richard Rodriguez, an essayist, is the author of several books
about America, including "Brown: The Last Discovery of America,"
and, most recently, "Darling: A Spiritual Autobiography," about
religion after September 11. The opinions expressed here are his
own.)
By Richard Rodriguez
Aug 28 As I watch Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump, I am reminded of the wrestling promoter
extraordinaire, Vince McMahon, chairman of World Wrestling
Entertainment. McMahon is a lesser billionaire than Trump, but
he is a man who understands the American appetite for
entertainment in a cynical age.
In 1989, McMahon admitted what everyone knew-that pro
wrestling is scripted. Similarly, Trump has lately divulged that
the political game in America is fixed because politicians have
to solicit money to fund their campaigns. McMahon lost nothing
from his admission. He knew that what mattered more than the
match in the ring was the trash talk that went on before and
after the matches.
Trump, too, understands the crowd's appetite for trash talk.
In a week of galvanic financial markets and epic emigration from
the Middle East and Africa to Europe, Trump, the front-running
Republican candidate, retweeted that Megyn Kelly, the FOX News
host, is a "bimbo."
I am the son of Mexican immigrants. I ought to be mightily
offended by Trump's declaration that Mexican immigrants are
rapists and drug dealers. Instead, I laugh at his low estimate
of his audience.
I laugh, like a teenaged boy laughs at the trash-talking
wrestler at Summer Slam. And I am American enough to recognize
an American comic type. Trump is Ralph Kramden, he is Archie
Bunker, he is Ted Knight, he is Foghorn Leghorn - braggarts,
blowhards all. Trump is so pumped up by the media, he floats
above us as gigantic as a Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
balloon, and, as advertised, he is untethered.
There is an opposite tradition in American clownery, a
tradition of silence that explores the smallness, even the
pathos of our lives. The most famous American circus clown of
the last century, Emmett Kelly, was doleful and hapless. In the
movies, particularly before talkies, the poet-clowns were losers
- Charlie Chaplin, of course, but also the balletic Buster
Keaton and Harold Lloyd.
What intrigued me about the Marx Brothers was the meeting of
two comic traditions - the randy mute played by Harpo versus
Groucho's double-talking con-man, Otis B. Driftwood. Trump is
what Otis B. Driftwood aspires to become and never will - rich.
Trump is Daddy Warbucks; he is Scrooge McDuck; he is Mr.
Moneybags with dollar bills spilling from his top hat.
What many Latinos I know are saying about Trump is that the
clownish behavior can have serious consequences. Two teenage
boys in South Boston find a Mexican homeless man to beat up on a
street corner, because the trash-talking politician has granted
them an excuse for the kick.
There is something sinister about circuses and clowns. And
mimes, too. Shrieking white face makes children cry. Not a few
comic books and horror films have imagined the mass murderer as
a clown-a conceit that James Eagan Holmes turned on the audience
in the Century 16 theater complex in Aurora, Colorado, at a
midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises."
Trump is not a monster. He is a duckling-haired billionaire
who lives in a skyscraper, high above the proprieties and vapors
of civilization. When news reached him that two young men had
beaten a homeless man in South Boston, Trump distanced himself
from the pair.
But it remains a dark business, this deliberate political
un-correctness that Trump passes as truth-telling.
Watch his eyes at the podium, the way his eyes search our
faces, the way he savors our laughter. Trump strikes me as
dangerous not so much for what he believes but for how little he
seems to believe - preparation for a debate would be a weight on
his panache - and how much he is willing to say. He dares to
demean American prisoners of war. What matters is lip.
He began his presidential campaign by pairing Mexico and
China as America's primary adversaries. When he gleaned from the
stirrings in his audiences that Mexico is the larger annoyance,
he postponed China and offered a solution to illegal immigration
worthy of a Chinese emperor: I will build the greatest wall
you've ever seen! At a time when China is violating its own
ancient wall to extend its presence all over the world, Trump
advised America to wall itself in.
To its credit, the American middle class traditionally does
not envy the rich; we all aspire to be rich. But here is
something new: the middle class being persuaded by the rich man
to turn against the poor. This is not a call we are accustomed
to hear from a billionaire. But when his authority to speak is
the freedom of his wealth, the middle-class audience is romanced
by the demagogue.
I am old enough to remember a time - the 1950s, the 1960s -
when the cultural left in America reveled in upsetting the
verbal proprieties of the middle class. I am old enough to
remember Lenny Bruce being arrested for verbal obscenity on
stage. I remember the Free Speech Movement at Berkeley. Maybe
because the political and cultural left took so many
constituencies - gays, women, racial minorities - to itself,
there developed a caution, a political correctness that
deliberated how, or even if, we could characterize one another.
What remained of verbal unruliness in the cultural left took
the form of music - rap, metal, hip hop. Otherwise, as the
university learned political correctness, the political right
discovered the car radio. The undergraduate became puritanical
in her speech; her grandfather listened to Rush Limbaugh.
Trump inherited his braggadocio from Limbaugh. Limbaugh had
ascended to talk-show stardom by playing the merry iconoclast,
mocking the left's sacred cows, from "femi-Nazis" to the speech
pattern of "the Reverend Jessie Jackson."
By his own admission, Limbaugh owes his rude freedom to Bob
Grant, the Jubilation T. Cornpone of talk radio. Grant
entertained his audiences by hanging up on callers who
challenged him. Grant referred to Haitian boat people as "scum"
many decades before Trump divulged to his audiences that Mexican
immigrants are criminals.
The irony is that we now have a trash-talking billionaire
who, in the name of controlling illegal immigration, incites the
crowd at the state fair to illegality - to disregard the 14th
Amendment, retroactively to deny the children of illegal
immigrants, "anchor babies," citizenship. (The 14th Amendment
prescribes that U.S. citizenship be based not on blood but on
the power of this soil to name us. It was an amendment the
Congress passed in the aftermath of the Civil War to insist to a
fractured nation that former slaves were as much Americans as
those Americans who once enslaved them.)
Republican candidates in the main tent have heard the
applause coming from the Trump side show. Wisconsin Governor
Scott Walker has announced that he, too, is against birthright
citizenship. The candidates begin to line up, like a "Dumbo"
parade of elephants, each holding the tail in front of him -
Senator Rand Paul (Ky.), Ben Carson, Senator Lindsey Graham
(S.C.), Senator Ted Cruz (Texas), former Pennsylvania Senator
Rick Santorum, and even Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal -
himself a birthright citizen. Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush,
who once presumed himself the ringmaster, has joined in using
the term - "anchor baby" - he once foreswore.
Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon, has twice run for the
Senate. She spent many millions of pro-wrestling booty for her
campaigns. But, in the end, the voters of Connecticut twice were
unable to vote for a candidate whose money had come from telling
the truth about the lie of pro wrestling.
Not everything is a verbal game, after all. Sometimes, pro
wrestlers have died in the ring, the result of having punished
their bodies with steroids to turn themselves into comic book
heroes or villains. Sometimes, two teens in South Boston, drunk
with something they heard a billionaire tell them, end up under
arrest.
I do not think that Trump will win his party's nomination.
But what a great price we pay for the humor he has added to the
evening. He parodies American values and turns them against us.
He reduces individualism to egoism, plain-speech to blowhard
insults, patriotism to nativism. Like the greatest of humorists,
he makes us laugh and reveals what fools we are.
